Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding Launches Own Production Company, With Two Action Films Up First

Henry Golding has a new venture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star has launched his own production company, Long House Productions. The outlet reports that the company already has two films lined up, both action flicks: The Inheritance and Harrington’s Greatest Hits.

Golding — who broke out onto the Hollywood scene last summer with roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Blake Lively‘s A Simple Favor — will star in Harrington’s Greatest Hits as well as produce it. The movie is based on a “reimagined” script about an assassin and a revenge-seeking father.

Meanwhile, The Inheritance is based off of an “original story idea” from Golding and writer Alistair Hudson, according to THR. It’s unclear who will star in the film.

Golding’s new company is in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group, which also has deals with directors like Sam Raimi and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu. Golding is the first actor signed to Starlight.

“Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one,” Starlight CEO Peter Luo said of the partnership, according to THR.

“For me, it’s the real passion we all have for entertaining and telling stories,” Golding added, THR reports. “I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I’ve spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing.”

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming movies Monsoon and Last Christmas, the latter alongside Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke.