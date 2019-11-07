Last Christmas Star Henry Golding Shares How He First Knew Wife Liv Lo Was 'the Love of My Life'

Henry Golding shot to fame as the star of Crazy Rich Asians, and this holiday season, he’ll woo Emilia Clarke in their Christmas rom-com Last Christmas. And off-screen, Golding also keeps his life filled with love.

The actor, 32, married fitness guru Liv Lo in 2016, five years after they met at a party on New Year’s Day.

“There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you,” Golding tells PEOPLE in this week’s inaugural Kindness Issue. “It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a person I’m going to marry.’ There’s like, ‘Wow, there’s something about them,’ but it’s when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team. That’s when you start realizing, this is the love of my life.”

Since going from a London hairdresser to a TV travel show host to a Hollywood leading man, Golding admits life has changed “dramatically.”

“It really has,” he says. “It’s a lot of time away, which isn’t the greatest thing, but I manage to bring my wife to as much as possible and we have an amazing time. Life has changed for the better for sure.”

Part of the time when Lo, 34, isn’t traveling with Golding, she’s working out as the founder Fitsphere, an online studio that offers yoga classes with High-Intensity Interval Training or weights.

“I think she wishes that I’ve worked out with her more,” the actor says. “And I wish that I worked out more with her because she’s an amazing yogi. And now that I’m filming Snake Eyes in Vancouver, I wish I was a lot more flexible than I am and that my muscles didn’t rip when I do stunts. So I think I will pay more attention to her nagging me about getting in shape.”

Golding may be fully immersed in shooting the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, but he has “no idea where we are with Crazy Rich Asians,” which announced plans for a sequel based on the book series’ second novel last year.

He has also planned for some downtime around the holidays. “I’m going to Peru this year hopefully around Christmas time, so I’m really excited about that,” Golding says. “It’s my first time in South America. For everybody who works too hard, you deserve a little bit of me-time.”

Last Christmas opens Friday.