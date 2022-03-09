A sequel for the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians has been in the works since 2018 — and star Henry Golding says the powers that be are "working on it"

Crazy Rich Asians: Henry Golding 'Can't Wait' to Do Sequel 'Hopefully Sooner Than Later'

Henry Golding wants the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians just as much as the fans do.

In a new interview with E! News, published Wednesday, the 35-year-old actor spilled on what he knows about the upcoming production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I always bug [director Jon M. Chu] about it and he tells him the same thing every time: They're trying to figure out the writing," he said. "I know they're working on it, but hopefully sooner than later."

Given that the first movie was released in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic, Golding expressed how excited he'd be to film on location again now that related restrictions have been lifted.

"[I] can't wait to get back to Singapore," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

day39CRA035.dng Constance Wu and Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) | Credit: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

Three years ago, Crazy Rich Asians was released and found record-breaking success at the box office. According to Deadline, the movie grossed $44.4 million in the first week on the $30 million production.

Throughout its entire run, the movie made $237 million at the global box office and became the "highest-grossing romantic comedy of the past decade," per Vox.

Therefore, talk of a second film caught only few by surprise — in fact, Warner Bros. started developing a sequel after its very first weekend. Deadline confirmed screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim would be writing (although the latter reportedly left the production in 2019 over a pay-disparity dispute), and that the storyline would continue to be based on Kevin Kwan's novel trilogy.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force and Ivanhoe's John Penotti already had dibs on the follow-up books in Kwan's trilogy well before Crazy Rich Asians hit cinemas.

RELATED VIDEO: Crazy Rich Asians Cast Respond to "Heartening" Fan Reactions

"Let the audience ask for the sequel," Jacobson told Deadline back in 2018 before the premiere. "We'd love to make one, but not unless the audience asks for it, and hopefully they will this weekend."

"Making a sequel won't be a cynical play," Simpson also told Deadline in that same interview, citing the reasoning as Kwan "always had a roadmap" with the books.

As for the sequel's storyline, it will most likely follow Kwan's second book, China Rich Girlfriend. In the novel, Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick (Golding) head to China to find her father.