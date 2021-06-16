Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis star in the latest retelling of Jane Austen's Persuasion

Henry Golding and Dakota Johnson Smolder in Jane Austen Romance Persuasion: First Look

Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding are heating up screens in the first look of their upcoming Netflix adaptation of Persuasion.

The film takes a more modern approach to the Jane Austen classic, although the two actors appear in period costumes in the new images released by Netflix on Wednesday.

Johnson, 31, stars as Austen's heroine Anne Elliot, who is confronted by her past when she crosses paths with her lost love, Captain Frederick Wentworth.

Cosmo Jarvis stars as Wentworth in the first look released by Netflix, while Golding stars as Anne's cousin and potential suitor, Mr. Elliot.

Acclaimed theater director Carrie Cracknell is making her directorial debut with the film, after directing Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life.

Persuasion was the last novel fully completed by Austen and it was published six months after her death in 1817.

Numerous adaptations of the novel have been released including the most recent 2019 Rational Creatures, a modernization of the story.

In 2007, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones played Anne Elliot and Capt. Wentworth in the ITV British TV film Persuasion.