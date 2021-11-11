Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Is 'So Proud' of Him: 'Greatest Man I Have Ever Known'

Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is his biggest fan.

The Witcher star, 38, got a sweet shoutout from Viscuso, 32, on Instagram when she congratulated him on his new Hollywood Reporter profile. Viscuso posted a photo of her boyfriend's magazine cover Thursday and shared a message of support for Cavill in the caption.

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known," she wrote. "The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story - it really is a great read. SO PROUD I'm literally crying. 🤣"

Viscuso and Cavill went Instagram official in April, shortly after the two were spotted taking a walk together. Cavill posted a photo of himself and Viscuso playing chess, captioning the snap, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Viscuso posted the same picture at the time, playfully writing alongside her photo, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️."

Cavill has kept his relationship mostly private, explaining to THR that he prefers to separate life and work.

"I tend to slip off the radar when not working," Cavill said. "I'm a private person and a family person. The spotlight is beneficial, but it can also be exhausting. I like to put my feet up without being concerned with how I'm being perceived or what I'm putting out there, and I can do that in a private space with friends and family."

While her boyfriend's career keeps him in the spotlight, Viscuso works behind the scenes — aside from a brief appearance on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005, when her birthday celebration was featured in the first season of the series. Viscuso currently works as vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, per her LinkedIn profile.