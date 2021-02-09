Zack Snyder's Justice League is available for streaming on HBO Max on March 18

Watch Henry Cavill's Superman Fly in an All-Black Suit in First Look at Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Henry Cavill is sporting a whole new look as Superman!

The 37-year-old actor will be seen again in his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The resurfaced clip — which first debuted during the virtual Justice Con over the summer — Cavill's Man of Steel sports an all-black Superman suit as he flies in to see Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) ahead of the Justice League's final fight against Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Zack Snyder is releasing his long-awaited cut of the 2017 film after stepping down from directing duties following the death of his daughter Autumn, who died by suicide at the age of 20 in March 2017.

Joss Whedon took over the director's chair to complete the film, which was released later that year.

In May 2020, Snyder announced his cut of the film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released. The film will now be a four-hour-long film.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder at the time.