Prepare for Henry Cavill's Superman to lighten up.

On Wednesday, the actor, 39, spoke with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, where he was asked about his return to playing Clark Kent again after making a surprise cameo in Black Adam.

"The character means so much to me. It's been five years now? And I've — quite rightly, otherwise I probably shouldn't deserve to wear the cape — I've never given up hope, and it's amazing to be here now talking about it again," said Cavill.

He added, "There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Cavill debuted in the role in the 2013 Zack Snyder–directed Man of Steel opposite Amy Adams as Lois Lane. Next came 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. He said revisiting the role in the new Dwayne Johnson DC film was a "very powerful moment for me."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I wasn't too sure how I was gonna feel, whether I was gonna be like, 'Okay, cool, yeah, back in the suit,' or whether it was going to be something which was very emotionally connective, because I put the Man of Steel suit back on," he said. "I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was incredibly important to me to just be standing there enjoying that moment."

"That is one of the top moments in my career," said Cavill. "It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Cavill confirmed in an Instagram video to fans earlier this week that he is officially back as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, saying, "Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," and adding that the new appearance is "just a very small taste of things to come."

In a tweet this week, Johnson, 50, revealed that he and his producing team worked diligently to get Superman to have a cameo in Black Adam: "We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no was not an option. We can't build out our DCEU w/out the world's greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I'll see you down the road."

Black Adam is now playing in theaters.