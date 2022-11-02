Henry Cavill Reacts to 'Twilight' Author Originally Wanting Him to Play Edward: 'Would Have Been Cool'

Before Henry Cavill was cast as Superman, he was Twilight author Stephenie Meyer's pick to play her lead vampire in the novels' blockbuster film adaptations.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last Wednesday at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, the Man of Steel actor dished on learning that the Twilight series author originally wanted him to play Edward Cullen in the vampire-centric romance movies.

The role ultimately went to Robert Pattinson, who catapulted to fame along with costar Kristen Stewart as the lead characters in the Twilight saga.

During 39-year-old Cavill's interview with host Josh Horowitz, he said he holds no jealousy toward Pattinson for getting the part.

"No, not at all, because I didn't know about the movie," Cavill said about missing out on the role. "I didn't know about them wanting to cast me."

"The internet wasn't quite as, wasn't quite the tool that it is now," the actor added. "So, yeah, I only found out afterwards and I was like, 'Oh, okay, that would have been cool.' "

In July 2007, Meyer wrote on her personal blog that "the most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward," after Summit Entertainment optioned the rights to Twilight.

"Henry Cavill is now twenty-four-years-old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn," Meyer wrote on her blog at the time.

The author added at the time that she was "not willing to relinquish Henry completely."

"Since I hear that Charlie Hunnam refuses to consider scripts which include vampires, I propose that Henry play Carlisle," Meyer wrote, though she noted in that blog post that she had zero influence over the film's casting decisions.

During Cavill's Happy Sad Confused podcast appearance, the actor also discussed auditioning for the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — another film role that ultimately went to Pattinson, now 36.

"Yes, I remember that. I definitely auditioned for that one and I did not get it," Cavill told Horowitz during the interview. "The audition may have gone well, it may have gone terribly, I'm sure someone out there has footage which hopefully is locked away and never will be seen."

"But yeah, I didn't get it," he added. "It wasn't right."

Cavill was also asked about his return to playing Clark Kent again after making a surprise cameo in Black Adam.

"The character means so much to me. It's been five years now? And I've — quite rightly, otherwise I probably shouldn't deserve to wear the cape — I've never given up hope, and it's amazing to be here now talking about it again," said Cavill.

He added, "There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."