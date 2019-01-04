A Shirtless Henry Cavill Goes Underwater to Praise Jason Momoa as Aquaman: 'You Crushed It'

The Man of Steel can’t get enough of Aquaman.

Henry Cavill praised his friend and Aquaman star Jason Momoa, 39, in a shirtless Instagram photo in which he posed as the Ocean Master while holding a fork in lieu of a trident.

“Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How’d I do?” Cavill, 35, wrote in the caption.

He continued congratulating Momoa and director James Wan, writing, “Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out.”

“Jason, love you bro, you crushed it. @PrideOfGypsies @CreepyPuppet #Aquaman.”

Cavill and Momoa both worked together in 2017’s Justice League with Cavill as Superman and Momoa debuting as Aquaman. The film also starred Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Momoa has also been protective of Cavill’s future as Superman, telling Entertainment Tonight in December that the actor was “absolutely not” done playing the hero.

“I just talked to Henry, he’s absolutely not [done playing Superman],” Momoa said. “He loves the character. He’s not. One hundred percent.”

He insisted, “It’s absolutely [not going to happen].”

Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa Todd Williamson/Getty Images

A rep for Cavill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Reports in September suggested Cavill was out as the Man of Steel. The actor seemingly responded to the reports in a funny video he shared on Instagram in which he wore a Krypton Lifting Team T-shirt while slowly showcasing a Superman figurine.

“Today was exciting #Superman,” Cavill wrote in the caption.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. tells PEOPLE in a statement at the time, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

While Cavill’s future remains unclear, Momoa’s Aquaman has been a box office smash, raking in over $222 million in the U.S. alone and over $845 million worldwide.