Henry Cavill Will Not Be Reprising His Role as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that," Henry Cavill said as he announced his time as Superman has come to an end

By
Published on December 14, 2022 10:56 PM
Henry Cavill Says His Superman Will Be Joyful When Returns
Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Henry Cavill's days as Superman are over.

The 39-year-old actor revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that he will not be reprising his role as the famed superhero.

He said in his message that he "just had a meeting" with DC Studios' co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"It's sad news, everyone," Cavill wrote. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

Added Cavill: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

In October, Cavill told fans that he will reprise the role of Superman after he made an uncredited cameo in Black Adam.

In his Instagram post on Wednesday, he said he has "respect" for Gunn and Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

henry cavill
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cavill, who first began portraying Superman in 2013, ended by sending love to his supporters. He wrote, "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

He said that although his "turn to the wear the cape has passed," he believes "what Superman stands for never will."

"It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," he concluded.

On Twitter, Gunn also announced that the Superman franchise will be moving on without Cavill as he spoke on its future.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about," wrote Gunn, stating that he and Safran will be providing an update early next year.

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he said.

Despite Cavill no longer playing Superman, Gunn said this isn't the end for his and Safran's working relationship with the actor.

"But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," he said.

Gunn later confirmed the new project is a movie, and he has been writing it "for a while." The director has not been decided yet; however, he revealed that he spoke with Ben Affleck "because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project."

Asked if the film is an "origin movie," Gunn replied, "No way."

