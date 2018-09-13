Henry Cavill Jokingly Says 'Today Was Exciting' After Reports He Left the Superman Franchise

Henry Cavill seemingly responded to reports he left the Superman franchise in a funny video on Instagram.

The Justice League actor, 35, shared a video of himself wearing a Krypton Lifting Team T-shirt while slowly showcasing a Superman figurine on Instagram Wednesday. Cavill set the video to the melody of “The Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss II.

“Today was exciting #Superman,” Cavill wrote in the caption.

His manager, Dany Garcia, tweeted his Instagram post, leaving fans no clue as to whether Cavill was staying on as the caped crusader or not.

“Because….. #HenryCavill,” Garcia wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

Several fans on Twitter reacted in confusion, with one Twitter user using a gif from Thor while writing, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!”

Another person tweeted, “Is he gone or not? WB just dodged the question. They neither denied nor confirmed.”

A different user asked Garcias, “@DanyGarciaCo does that mean He still our #superman ? Pleaseeeeee say he is.”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?! pic.twitter.com/rJs8LYSkbB — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) September 12, 2018

Is he gone or not? WB just dodged the question. They neither denied nor confirmed. — Ahmed Wayne #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@0Arkham_Knight0) September 12, 2018

@DanyGarciaCo does that mean He still our #superman ? Pleaseeeeee say he is 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — ѕтəlla  (@stella324r) September 12, 2018

TAKE THAT CAPE OUT OF THE CLOSET AND PUT IT ON THIS MAN!!! #HenryCavill #Superman pic.twitter.com/sRlFNLm20A — TP (@TP_Nguyen92) September 12, 2018

Is Henry leaving or staying? Please say staying. — Lisa Jacobs (@lazeydazey1964) September 13, 2018

The video comes hours after reports that Cavill would no longer portray the iconic superhero.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told PEOPLE in a statement earlier on Wednesday, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

Cavill first played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and returned for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and the following year’s Justice League, both of which also starred Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks broke down between Cavill and the studio for a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Shazam!

Entertainment Weekly reported Cavill isn’t scheduled for any new Superman films with an upcoming Supergirl origin movie the only title currently being worked on.

While Cavill hasn’t spoken out about the reports, his manager Dany Garcia shared a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

Warner Bros. continues to have several films slated for release including this year’s Aquaman and 2019’s Wonder Woman: 1984.