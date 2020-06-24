Henry Cavill says "there's a responsibility which comes with" playing Superman in an interview for Variety

Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman For 'Years to Come': 'I’ve Always Been a Fan'

Henry Cavill is hoping to carry Superman's cape for a while longer.

The actor, 37, spoke to Picard star Patrick Stewart for Variety's Actors on Actors issue in which he revealed he hoped to play the superhero for "years to come."

"I've always been a fan of Superman," Cavill said. "With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off-set. And it becomes part of your public representation."

He continued, "When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that. Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."

Cavill added his "life has changed dramatically" since he took up the role. "And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career."

"I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself," he said. "[Superman is] so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards."

"You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second, maybe not,' then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person."

He added, "I think that's all we can do in life."

Cavill has portrayed Superman/Clark Kent in three films, beginning with 2013's Man of Steel. He reprised his role opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

In May, Variety reported Cavill was in talks to return to the role for a cameo in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Although rumors have been circulating since 2018 that Cavill has left the franchise, just months ago, The Witcher star hinted that fans could expect to see him pick up the cape once again.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” he said of the rumors during a December 2019 interview with Men’s Health. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of true, real depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.”