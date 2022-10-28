It appears the Man of Steel may have stolen the show with his girlfriend at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

Henry Cavill hit the red carpet Thursday in New York City with Natalie Viscuso as they made their official event debut as a couple.

No kryptonite was in sight as Cavill, who announced that he'll be returning on screen as Superman earlier this week, walked side-by-side with Viscuso, a year and a half after they made their relationship public knowledge.

During the event, the 39-year-old actor went old-school with a gray pin-striped suit and red tie.

While he gave off Clark Kent-meets-Sherlock Holmes energy, Viscuso opted for a cream-colored gown with a black belt and black heels.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Viscuso, who is the vice president of TV at Vertigo Entertainment, previously worked as the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which had a hand in producing Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

The Enola Holmes sequel sees the return of Cavill's Sherlock as he teams up with Millie Bobby Brown's Enola. Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma return as well, with Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Harry Potter's David Thewlis joining the cast.

"Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel," reads an official logline for the film.

As for the real-life Sherlock and his girlfriend, the pair went Instagram official in April 2021, when Cavill called her "beautiful and brilliant" to caption a photo of them playing chess.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso. Theo Wargo/Getty

It's safe to assume the couple has remained strong in the year-plus since, as the Justice League star shared a video and photos of a home-cooked 39th-birthday dinner they prepared together back in May.

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages. My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home," he captioned the post. "There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods."

Cavill and Viscuso have a lot to celebrate now, too, with Cavill's Instagram announcement that he will return to the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe after he made a mid-credits cameo in the new Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam.

Cavill called the appearance a "very small taste of what's to come."

"There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all," he said. "Thank you for your support, and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Cavill most recently held down the role in 2017's Justice League and again in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League, with other appearances as Kent in 2013's Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

He told Extra at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere that returning as Superman was an "emotional moment," and that he's now focused on the future of the character.

"That character means a lot to me and the character's been a formative part of my career, so getting to wear the suit again for that cameo especially was a powerful moment," Cavill said.

As Johnson explained on social media amid the announcement, he "fought for years to bring" his costar back as the Man of Steel, and added that there wasn't a way to "intelligently & strategically build out our DC Universe without the greatest superhero of all time."

"As wild as it sounds, I learned that 'fans first' philosophy back when I wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match well before the bright lights of WWE," wrote Johnson, 50, in his Instagram post. "Welcome home, Superman. I'll see you down the road."