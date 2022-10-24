Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Return as Superman: 'Very Small Taste of Things to Come'

Henry Cavill shared on Instagram that he will reprise the role of Superman after he made an uncredited cameo in Black Adam

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on October 24, 2022 01:05 PM
henry cavill
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Henry Cavill will don the red cape and blue tights as Superman again.

On Monday, fresh off the heels of the DC Films movie Black Adam's impressive opening weekend, Cavill, 39, shared an Instagram video in which he announced that he will return to the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe after he made a mid-credits cameo in the new Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film.

"A very small taste of what's to come, my friends," Cavill wrote in the post alongside an image of him as Superman, which cut to a video of the actor discussing his return as the iconic superhero. "The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

In the video, Cavill said that he "wanted to wait until the weekend was over" before he shared the announcement so people could first see his uncredited Black Adam cameo.

"But now that plenty of you have [seen the movie], I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Cavill said in the video.

"There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all," he added. "Thank you for your support, and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Cavill previously played Clark Kent / Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League and again in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Cavill will star in "at least one solo Superman movie" in his return to the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reported Monday that no writers or directors are attached to make a new Superman film yet.

henry cavill
henry cavill/instagram

Johnson and the Black Adam production team's idea for a Superman cameo in the new movie was initially denied by former DC Films executive Walter Hamada, but new executives greenlit the idea late in the process — allowing Cavill to film the scene last month in London, according to THR.

Earlier this month, Johnson told CinemaBlend in an interview ahead of Black Adam's release that making a movie in which Black Adam fights Superman "is the whole point of this."

Last year, Cavill told THR in a feature interview that he still saw a future for himself as Superman in the DC film franchise.

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity," he told THR at the time.

