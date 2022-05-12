Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Celebrate His 39th Birthday with Home-Cooked Meal

“My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home,” the Justice League star shared

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso shared a celebratory meal in honor of the actor's 39th birthday on May 5.

On Wednesday, the Justice League star shared a video and photos of the home-cooked dinner the couple prepared together on Instagram.

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages. My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home," he captioned the post. "There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods."

The Witcher actor went on to detail each dish that the pair cooked for the birthday celebration.

"What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple," he shared. "There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

In November, Viscuso congratulated her boyfriend on his new Hollywood Reporter profile in a sweet Instagram post.

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known," she wrote. "The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story - it really is a great read. SO PROUD I'm literally crying. 🤣"

In April, Viscuso and Cavill went Instagram official after they were spotted taking a walk together in London.

Cavill posted a photo of himself playing chess with Viscuso, captioning the snap, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

His girlfriend posted the same picture at the time, playfully writing alongside her photo, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️."

The following month, the British actor asked fans to stop making "negative assumptions" about his personal and professional life alongside a selfie with Viscuso in a lengthy Instagram post.