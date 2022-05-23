Henry Cavill Celebrates Finishing Fundraising Walk with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in Sweet Post

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are supporting a good cause.

The Witcher actor, 39, shared a selfie with his girlfriend as the couple celebrated the completion of the Durrell Challenge — a 13K race and virtual challenge that took place over the weekend benefiting wildlife protection efforts for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust & Jersey Zoo.

"Our Durrell Challenge is officially complete!," the actor captioned an Instagram post Sunday. "We decided to walk it today, mostly because I've had the nine shades of hell beaten out of me through two weeks of fight scenes, and ma body wasn't ready for a 13km run! I also suspect that Natalie may have broken her foot a little while ago, so I'm utilising her injury as a convenient excuse for me!"

He concluded, "I hope you've all enjoyed your Durrell Challenge experiences so far!"

The Man of Steel star shared a video earlier this weekend showing him wearing a knit lion hat. In the video, he expressed his gratitude for everyone participating in the fundraiser.

Cavill's participation in a Durrell Challenge last year is memorialized in a saved story on the actor's Instagram account where he also seen wearing a knit lion hat.

In April, Viscuso and Cavill went Instagram official after they were spotted taking a walk together in London.

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Credit: Henry Cavill/Instagram

Cavill posted a photo of himself playing chess with Viscuso, captioning the snap, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

His girlfriend posted the same picture at the time, playfully writing alongside her photo, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️."

The following month, the British actor asked fans to stop making "negative assumptions" about his personal and professional life alongside a selfie with Viscuso in a lengthy Instagram post.