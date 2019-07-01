Henry Cavill Goes Blonde! Actor Gets a New Look for Upcoming Netflix Series The Witcher

Henry Cavill has a whole new style!

The 36-year-old actor sported long blonde hair in new photo stills for his upcoming Netflix show The Witcher.

The story is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski which has also spawned a series of video games.

The Witcher is set in The Continent, a world that is invaded by demons from a parallel dimension. Along with the demons, humans equipped to killing them off, witchers, arrive as well.

Cavill is playing the witcher Geralt, and the series also stars Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer and newcomer Freya Allan as Ciri.

Image zoom Henry Cavill as Geralt Netflix

Image zoom Anya Chalotra as Yennefer Netflix

Image zoom Freya Allan as Ciri Netflix

This is the latest project for Cavill after starring in last year’s Night Hunter and Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Cavill was also recently cast as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes.

The film follows the story of Enola Holmes, the much younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who turns out to be a genius detective in her own right.

Brown is set to play Enola, while Helena Bonham Carter will portray Enola’s mother, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is based on a series of books by Nancy Springer.

The Witcher is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020.