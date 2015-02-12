A remake of the 1960s spy adventure series hits theaters this summer

See Henry Cavill & Armie Hammer in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Trailer

Henry Cavill ditches his Superman suit for a sleek tux in this summer’s silver-screen adaptation of the 1960s TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Man of Steel actor calls the film, which is directed by Guy Ritchie, “a cool, sexy and especially not heavy Cold War spy thriller.”

Watch the trailer above.

Cavill, 31, stars as CIA agent Napoleon Solo alongside Armie Hammer, who plays KGB agent Illya Kuryakin. The two put aside their longstanding hostilities to stop a mysterious international criminal organization and prevent worldwide catastrophe.

Anna Karenina‘s Alicia Vikander takes the lead female spot as the daughter of a mysteriously vanished German scientist who helps Cavill and Hammer’s characters infiltrate the international criminal organization. Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby) joins the cast as Victoria Vinciguerra, the driving force behind a worldwide shipping company with a questionable past.

And Hugh Grant takes on the role of Waverly, the head of the U.N.C.L.E. (United Network Command for Law and Enforcement) organization.

“They’re both wonderful people and a pleasure to work with,” Cavill says of Hammer and Grant, whom he enjoyed joking around with on set. “Any funny stories I’m going to keep to myself, though. No telling tales out of school.”

The film displays some of the era’s most distinct fashions, designed by Oscar-nominated Joanna Johnston.

Cavill says the film’s unique style helped him get into character, adding that “it’s very defining” to act in costume.

Still, his favorite part was working with Ritchie.

“He made the whole experience an absolute pleasure,” Cavill says. “I’m lucky to have worked with him.”

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. hits theaters Aug. 14.