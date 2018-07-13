Henry Cavill Apologizes for Saying He Feared Being 'Called a Rapist' While Flirting

Henry Cavill released a statement on Friday apologizing for comments made in a recent interview about the #MeToo movement.

Cavill’s representative Dany Garcia tweeted out a lengthy statement on behalf of the 35-year-old Mission: Impossible — Fallout star. Cavill came under fire on Thursday after a GQ Australia article quoted him saying that he was hesitant to pursue relationships with women for fear of being called “a rapist or something” in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

Criticizing the Man of Steel star for his comments, several social media users pointed out that Cavill’s comments implied that many women couldn’t differentiate between flirtation and sexual harassment.

“Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #metoo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created,” Cavill said in the statement. “Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.”

He continued, “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

In the article, the actor said that “stuff has to change, absolutely,” but also spoke about how it’s important to “retain the good things, which were a quality of the past,” like chasing after women.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice,” he remarked. “I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

He continued, “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to called a rapist or something.’ So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and just go back to a relationship, which never really worked,” he continued.

Cavill is in the midst of promoting the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which hits theaters July 27.