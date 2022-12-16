Henry Cavill Announces 'Massive' New Project with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso After Superman Exit

Henry Cavill has his sights set on a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation.

The Man of Steel actor's announcement comes on the heel of news this week that he will not be returning to the Superman franchise, nor will he be returning to reprise his lead role in Netflix's The Witcher, as previously announced.

Though details of the project are still unfolding, on Cavill's Instagram on Friday, he described what a lifelong dream this opportunity is for him. He also gave props to girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, with whom he's collaborating on the project.

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action," Cavil, 39, said of the cult fantasy tabletop game, produced by Games Workshop. "Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

"Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon," he continued of working with his girlfriend, 33. "And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer."

"To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love," he pledged. "I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen."

"Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends," he concluded.

According to Deadline, Warhammer 40,000, which is set in the distant future, is a "miniature war game" where players enact battles "using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles."

Viscuso wrote on her Instagram, "Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home. The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you."

"Building a cinematic universe with Henry, our team at Amazon, and the empire that is Games Workshop, is an honor and a pleasure. To the community: thank you for the warm welcome. We hope to do you proud," she added.

Cavill confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that he would not be coming back for Superman after teasing his future as the character back in October. "It's sad news, everyone," Cavill wrote. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

Added Cavill: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

