Entertainment Movies 'Hellraiser' : Jamie Clayton Terrorizes as Iconic Villain Pinhead in Trailer for Hulu's Reboot Hellraiser, starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, premieres on Hulu Oct. 7 By Jen Juneau Published on September 21, 2022 02:14 PM Hellraiser fans on pins and needles for a trailer have finally gotten their wish. Jamie Clayton (Sense8) stars as the iconic Pinhead in the first full-length preview for Hulu's upcoming reboot of the 1987 horror classic. Various characters are shown throughout the trailer trying to unlock the mystery of an ancient puzzle box — which, to their horror, summons the sinister Pinhead, among other creatures. "What is it you pray for?" Pinhead (Clayton, 44) asks one screaming victim at the end of the heart-pounding trailer. Hellraiser (2022). Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group Jamie Clayton Cast as Pinhead in Hulu's Upcoming Hellraiser Reboot The trailer comes just under a month after 20th Century Studios unveiled a 15-second-long teaser for the upcoming Hellraiser reboot from director David Bruckner (The Night House), which will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Oct. 7. The teaser showed Clayton's Pinhead — complete with dozens of pins attached to her face — staring out from behind a scrolling title card for the movie, which shares a title with the original 1987 horror flick. "In 'Hellraiser,' a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension," reads a synopsis attached to the teaser video. The studio describes the new movie as "a reimagining" of the original by filmmaker and author Clive Barker, which spawned nine sequels between 1988's Hellbound: Hellraiser II and 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. Hellraiser (2022). Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group Hellraiser: See First Glimpse of Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in Hulu's Upcoming Reboot Doug Bradley originated the role of Pinhead in 1987's Hellraiser, which is about the monstrous Cenobite lifeforms who conduct torturous experiments on human souls. He portrayed the character in eight of the 10 films, before Stephan Smith Collins took the reins in 2011's Hellraiser: Revelations, followed by Paul T. Taylor in 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. Hellraiser's new cast is rounded out by Odessa A'zion (Grand Army), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched), Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks; Love, Simon), Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession). Aside from the upcoming film reboot, a Hellraiser television series is also in development at HBO, according to Entertainment Weekly. Hellraiser premieres on Hulu Oct. 7.