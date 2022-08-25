'Hellraiser' : See First Glimpse of Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in Hulu's Upcoming Reboot

The "reimagining" of Clive Barker's original 1987 film Hellraiser, starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, premieres on Hulu Oct. 7

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on August 25, 2022 02:19 PM

Hellraiser fans are finally getting their first look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the iconic horror character originally portrayed by Doug Bradley.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios unveiled a 15-second-long teaser for the upcoming Hellraiser reboot from director David Bruckner, which will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Oct. 7.

The teaser shows Clayton's Pinhead — complete with dozens of pins attached to her face — staring out from behind a scrolling title card for the movie, which shares a title with the original 1987 horror flick.

"In 'Hellraiser,' a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension," reads a synopsis attached to the teaser video.

The studio describes the new movie as "a reimagining" of the original by filmmaker and author Clive Barker, which spawned nine sequels between 1988's Hellbound: Hellraiser II and 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment.

Jamie Clayton, HELLRAISER
Jamie Clayton (L); Doug Bradley in Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988). Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

Clayton, 44, shared the teaser video on Twitter and replied to a fan who asked how it felt when she first saw herself in the Pinhead costume.

"It was WILD," The L Word: Generation Q star, whose Hellraiser casting was first announced in October 2021, wrote in response Wednesday.

Bradley, 67, originated the role of Pinhead in 1987's Hellraiser, which is about the monstrous Cenobite lifeforms who conduct torturous experiments on human souls. He portrayed the character in eight of the 10 films, before Stephan Smith Collins took the reins in 2011's Hellraiser: Revelations, followed by Paul T. Taylor in 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment.

Hellraiser's new cast is rounded out by Odessa A'zion (Grand Army), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks; Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

Barker — who, in 2020, reclaimed rights to the film franchise he launched from his horror novella The Hellbound Heart — is a producer on the film, along with Marc Toberoff and Phantom Four's David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. The 11th installment in the franchise is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House, Super Dark Times) from a story by Goyer.

"Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," Barker, 69, said in an October 2021 statement.

He added, "This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

A Hellraiser television series is also in development at HBO, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Hellraiser premieres on Hulu Oct. 7.

