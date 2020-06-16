Ron Perlman Promises to Donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter If Ted Cruz Wrestles Him

An unlikely feud erupted on Twitter this week between Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, resulting in Perlman challenging Cruz to a wrestling match.

The online tussle began after the U.S. soccer federation repealed its policy of prohibiting players from kneeling during the national anthem, a show of protest against police brutality.

Following the announcement, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and President Donald Trump criticized the decision on Twitter, with Trump tweeting “I won’t be watching much anymore!”

That’s when Perlman entered the conversation, posting “The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a f---- about what you two dipsh--s think” and tagging both Trump and Gaetz.

“PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz,” the actor added, sharing a photo of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Cruz then responded to Perlman, “Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Cruz’s challenge led Perlman to make a challenge of his own: he would donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Cruz would get in the ring with him.

“I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say f---- him and just make it you & me,” he tweeted. “I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

The Texas senator replied: “I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?”