Helena Bonham Carter Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ After Tim Burton Split: ‘You Get Bored of Grieving’

It’s been 5 years since Helena Bonham Carter split from Tim Burton, and she’s more than moved on.

The actress appears on the December cover of U.K.’s Harper’s Bazaar where she briefly opened up about her life after the split. Carter and Burton had been together for 13 years when they split in 2014. The two share two children: daughter Nell, 11, and son Billy, 16.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she said of the split. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

Carter, 53, and Burton, 61, “separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children,” Carter’s rep told PEOPLE exclusively in 2014. “We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time.”

The pair – who never married – first met when Burton directed Carter, in 2001’s Planet of the Apes.

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter Pamela Hanson/Harper’s Bazaar

Since then, they’ve teamed up on several blockbusters, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows.

Back in 2015, Carter spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the break up, admitting that despite the amicable end to their 13-year romance, the split still had a deep emotional impact.

“You go through massive grief – it is a death of a relationship, so it s utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes,” Carter said, according to the Evening Standard.

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter Pamela Hanson/Harper’s Bazaar

Carter admitted she considered sticking “handle with care” tape across her forehead following the split to warn people “I’m not myself at the moment, so be careful.”

“There’s a great quote I’ve stuck next to the kettle. It’s from [Alice Through the Looking Glass]: ‘I can’t explain myself because I’m not myself,’ ” she continued. “Everyone always says you have to be strong and have a stiff upper lip, but it s okay to be fragile.”

The December issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from October 30.