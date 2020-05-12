Helena Bonham Carter Says She and Ex Tim Burton Were 'Argumentative' Making Sweeney Todd

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton would go on to split-up in 2014

Helena Bonham Carter is recalling her uncomfortable experience making 2007's Sweeney Todd with her then-partner Tim Burton.

In a recent interview on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, the actress, 53, said filming the musical was the only time the two were "argumentative as a couple."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’d never sung before, he had never done a musical and it’s that classic thing that you take your stress out on the person who you know best and we really didn’t get on during that one,” Carter said. “Amazingly I got pregnant, but let’s not get into that.”

While the actress said Burton, 61, is a “hilarious man and we had a lot of laughs," she admitted "there were times when working together was not harmonious."

Carter said she figured out a way to make things work on the Sweeney Todd set — by using her costar Johnny Depp.

"Johnny was caught in the middle," she explained. "In the end I realized I shouldn't really have any good ideas. If I had a good idea I should give it to Johnny. If I gave it to Johnny, Johnny would mention it to Tim and then it was a marvelous idea. If I mentioned it it would be an absolutely crap idea. We worked our way through it."

Image zoom Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The actress previously appeared on the December cover of U.K.’s Harper’s Bazaar where she briefly opened up about her life after the split. Carter and Burton had been together for 13 years when they split in 2014. They share two children: daughter Nell, 11, and son Billy, 16.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she said of the split. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

Carter and Burton “separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children,” Carter’s rep told PEOPLE exclusively in 2014. “We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time.”