Helena Bonham Carter Gushes Over Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe: 'He's Magic'

"It's an amazing thing," the actress said of her relationship with Holmboe

Helena Bonham Carter is celebrating her new love.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-nominated actress, 54, spoke about her career, her upcoming season of The Crown, and her life with boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe, 32.

"I can't say much about Rye, because he's a psychoanalyst so he needs his anonymity," Carter said.

The actress continued, "He's magic, and that's all I'm going to say," before adding, "I met him at a wedding."

"A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much," she said. "A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing."

Carter and Holmboe have been frequently spotted together in the U.K. In October 2019, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK she was “very happy with someone else."

“It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life,” she said, adding she and Holmboe now share a Tibetan terrier, Pablo. “Mother and dog are doing very well.”

Carter was previously with director Tim Burton, whom she met on the set of their 2001 film Planet of the Apes. The former couple, who announced their split in 2014, share two children together: son Billy, 16, and daughter Nell, 12.

"It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now," Carter said of her and Burton's separation. "And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life."

"At first, it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]," she continued. "The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, 'Oh, I get this week off! Some parts are very much to be recommended."

As for why she and the Sweeney Todd director, 62, separated, Carter said she "can't talk about that."

"I have a responsibility to the children not to talk about it. As well as to Tim, I respect him," she explained. "But I didn't leave, put it that way."

"Although I will say this in the positive sense: I do think there's a point where people fit for a certain time, sometimes, and if you can, you recognize that you've given what you can, and you're not going to stop each other from evolving, and if you can afford it, well... So," she said. "I was reluctant at first, let's say."