Helen Mirren to Be Awarded with 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award: 'I Am Honored'

Dame Helen Mirren attends a private screening of The Renaissance Awards 2021 at Palazzo Vecchio on October 11, 2021 in Florence, Italy

Helen Mirren is set to receive SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute.

The Oscar-winning actress, 76, has been named the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, it was revealed Thursday. Mirren will be presented with the honor at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Feb. 27.

Mirren has won numerous awards over the course of her illustrious career, including an Oscar, multiple SAG Awards, three Emmys, numerous BAFTA Awards, a Tony Award, a BAFTA Fellowship Award and The Film Society at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award. In 2003, she was famously made a Dame of the British Empire.

To date, Mirren is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five SAG Awards Actor wins.

"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," said Mirren in a statement. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher added: "Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I've always felt a kinship with Helen. She's the Queen of England and I'm the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I'm left-hander of the year. It's uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honor to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!"

Mirren is soon set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a four-part competition series premiering on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, on TBS and Cartoon Network.

When the series was first announced in September, Mirren expressed her excitement about her upcoming hosting gig.

"I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," Mirren said in a statement, according to Deadline.

"The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us," she continued. "And it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."