Golda will follow Golda Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet amid the Yom Kippur War of 1973

Helen Mirren Looks Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir on Biopic Set

Helen Mirren has undergone quite the transformation for her latest movie role.

In new photos from the set of the upcoming film Golda, the 76-year-old actress looks unrecognizable as she portrays former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Captured wearing facial prosthetics to get into character, Mirren was photographed donning a baggy silver dress with her gray hair pulled back into a messy bun.

The Academy Award winner could also be seen smoking a cigarette as she stood beside costar Camille Cottin.

Golda, which is set to be released sometime next year, will follow Mirren as Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet amid the Yom Kippur War of 1973. (Meir died of lymphatic cancer in 1978 at age 80.)

"Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader," Mirren previously said of the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!"

The biopic is currently filming in London and will see the cast travel to Israel to film on location after six weeks, E! News reported.

The filming of Golda comes about after Mirren was named the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. The Good Liar star will be presented with the honor at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Feb. 27.

Mirren has won numerous awards over the course of her illustrious career, including an Oscar, multiple SAG Awards, three Emmys, numerous BAFTA Awards, a Tony Award, a BAFTA Fellowship Award and The Film Society at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award. In 2003, she was famously made a Dame of the British Empire.