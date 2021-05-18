Helen Mirren Says Getting to ‘Finally’ Drive a Car in F9 Was the ‘Coolest Thing Ever’

Helen Mirren is finally living out her dream.

The Oscar winner, 75, fulfilled her goal of starring in two previous Fast & Furious movies as the Shaw matriarch Magdalene, but the role didn't have her sitting behind the wheel. That changes in F9, when Mirren finally gets to drive one of the cars.

"I finally did it, yes!" she said to Entertainment Tonight. "And what a car! And what a drive, down The Mall in London! It was the coolest thing ever. But with Vin [Diesel[ next to [me]! Driving him, I mean, that was fantastic! And I do actually know how to do a double declutch. And an amazing car. It was a dream. It was fantastic."

Back in 2017, Mirren made her goal of getting behind the wheel clear.

"I'd love to come back. But, guys, I want to drive next time," Mirren told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"They very kindly wrote me in and that was really sweet of them and I love those guys, they're fantastic," Mirren said of being included in the franchise.

Idris Elba and Dame Helen Mirren Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

As Mirren previously explained in an interview with BuzzFeed, she practically begged to be included in the film because she was such a fan of the series.

"I almost went down on my knees. Not quite. But I went down on my metaphorical knees to Vin [Diesel] and to everyone," Mirren said at the time. "I always… I just wanted to be in one of those movies."

Speaking to EW about the women of the Fast & Furious franchise, Mirren said one of the things she always loved about the film series is the sense of familial bond.