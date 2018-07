Here’s to you, Helen Mirren! The Hollywood legend will be happy to know she actually is turning 73 this year, and she’s got the best partner to celebrate with—her longtime love and husband of 21 years, Taylor Hackford.

Though initially reluctant to the idea of ceremonial nuptials, The Queen actress was stopped in her tracks by Ray director Hackford, now 72, at the age of 38. “I always said I have nothing against marriage,” the star told AARP in 2016, “It just wasn’t to my taste, like turnips. I just had to meet the right turnip,” she continued.

Mirren—who’s left a trail of quivering hearts including Liam Neeson, Stephen Colbert, Robert De Niro, and even 50 Cent—tied the knot with Hackford in 1997 after a 10-year relationship. “We got married in the end because we realized that we were going to be together forever,” she said.

