Helen Mirren Remembers Queen Elizabeth as 'the Epitome of Nobility' After Her Death

Helen Mirren won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 02:37 PM

Helen Mirren is expressing her condolences after Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen "died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.

In a message on Instagram, Mirren — who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 film The Queen and again portrayed her onstage for the play The Audience on Broadway in 2015 — called the late monarch the "epitome of nobility." Mirren, 77, was appointed a dame by Queen Elizabeth back in 2003.

"I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility," wrote Mirren.

The Queen, which told the story of Princess Diana's tragic death and the Queen's reaction to it, was written by Peter Morgan, who would go on to create Netflix's The Crown. It also starred James Cromwell as Prince Philip, Michael Sheen as former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Alex Jennings as Prince Charles.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II meets with Dame Helen Mirren (R) at a performing Arts reception at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2011 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth II meets with Helen Mirren in May 2011. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When Mirren accepted her Best Actress Academy Award for her performance, she said in her speech at the time, "Now, you know, for 50 years and more, Elizabeth Windsor has maintained her dignity, her sense of duty and her hairstyle. She's had her feet planted firmly on the ground, her hat on her head, her handbag on her arm and she's weathered many, many storms."

"I salute her courage and her consistency. And I thank her, because if it wasn't for her I most, most certainly would not be here," she added.

At the "Helen Mirren and Hawk Koch Discuss the Magic of Movies" event back in 2019, the actress opened up about a "lesson in embarrassment" she was taught during tea with Queen Elizabeth.

"She invited me for tea," Mirren began. "I thought it was going to be in a room with 200 other people, which it often is. I've met her once before and it was in a room with 200 other people. So I said, 'Oh, well, I can manage that.' So it was at the horsey place and the message came to me that the Queen would like to invite you to tea, she knows you're here."

THE QUEEN, Helen Mirren as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, 2006.
Helen Mirren in The Queen (2006). Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

"So I walk in, and there's like eight people sitting around a table. Prince Philip, the Queen, a Sheik of somewhere or other and a couple of horsey people. I know absolutely nothing about horses, at all, and the Queen knows everything about horses," continued Mirren, adding that she was "desperately trying to make polite conversation and it's just coming out like gobbledygook."

Mirren added of the meeting that "they were lovely, they were utterly gracious."

Related Articles
Helen Mirren, Queen Elizabeth
Helen Mirren Reveals the 'Lesson in Embarrassment' She Was Taught During Tea with Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Scotland with Children to Visit Queen Elizabeth
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
Shinzo Abe, Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Mourn Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Following Assassination
queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Gets Animated at Her First Platinum Jubilee Event: See Her Many Facial Expressions!
The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall,
Queen Elizabeth Officially Becomes the World's Second-Longest Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II looks on from the Royal Box during her Official Platinum Jubilee Celebration "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the “A Gallop Through History” event. Each evening, the Platinum Jubilee celebration saw over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute production that took the audience on a “gallop through history” from Elizabeth I to the present day.
See Queen Elizabeth's Reaction to a Joke About Her Recent Absences from Royal Outings
Queen Elizabeth and Paddington the Bear have tea
Behind-the-Scenes of Queen Elizabeth's Skit with Paddington Bear: 'She Has Surprised Us'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Marks Her 75th Birthday with At-Home Vogue Shoot ***CREDIT LINE TO RUN IN FULL: The July issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June. ***ARTICLES MUST LINK BACK TO: https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/camilla-duchess-of-cornwall-interview ***PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT: Jamie Hawksworth ***IMAGES FOR ONLINE USE CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE: https://we.tl/t-WjkQn83vpu ***IMAGES CANNOT BE CUT, CROPPED OR ALTERED*** ***USAGE: ONE USE ONLY***   ***FOR PRINT IMAGES, PLEASE REPLY CONFIRMING AGREEMENT WITH T&C’S BELOW Photographer must be credited:  Jamie Hawksworth CREDIT LINE TO RUN IN FULL: The July issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June. Images are not to be cut, cropped or altered. Images supplied cannot be reproduced online Should image(s) be reproduced on the front page of the newspaper, the Publisher will seek additional permissions from CNP and a headline reference to British Vogue must appear alongside (not just a gutter credit). The accompanying text will be wholly positive regarding the originating magazine (British Vogue) and the subject Usage: One use only
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Opens Up About Marriage to Prince Charles in Rare Interview
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Relationship Timeline
helen mirren HOMEPAGE TOUT
Hot Dame! Helen Mirren's Most Iconic Fashion and Beauty Moments
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace