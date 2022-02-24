Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos

Helen Mirren was born Helen Lydia Mironoff in 1945. Her father Anglicized the family name to "Mirren" when Helen was around 9 years old. The actress was raised in Southend-on-Sea outside of London by an English mother and Russian father, alongside two siblings, Katherine and Peter.

Over five decades, Mirren has conquered film, television and theater. Her masterful performances have earned her an Oscar, three Emmys, five SAG Awards, a Tony and more, making her one award away from earning the title of EGOT. She was also made a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

Mirren has been a lifelong champion for women's rights; named the face of L'Oréal Paris at 69 years old; and has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997. Here, her incredible life and career in photos.