Helen Mirren Beams as She Dances in the Rain in Venice with Fast & Furious Costar Vin Diesel

Helen Mirren is having a lovely time in Venice, thanks for asking!

The legendary actress is in town ahead of the Venice Film Festival and has been letting fans in on the festivities with gorgeous pictures on her Instagram. Her latest post showed off a sweet moment she shared with Vin Diesel, her Fast & Furious costar.

The two are lit up by the lights set up around the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show with the pink and purple sunset in the background.

"I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!" Mirren, 76, wrote alongside the shot, which showed Diesel, 54, smiling wide while holding Mirren, who has her back to the camera.

Mirren also wrote about the show in an earlier post, saying she "had a strange and wonderful dream."

"I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!" Mirren continued, describing the star-studded night.

The stars showed up in full force to see Dolce & Gabbana's 2021 Alta Moda collection presented in Venice, Italy over the weekend.

Many celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Heidi Klum, Christian Bale and more, gathered in St. Mark's Square to watch the show, while decked out in Dolce & Gabbana's finest fashions.

Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show in Venice, Italy on Sunday August 29th. Credit: Courtesy Dolce&Gabbana

It opened with a performance by Jennifer Hudson, who had a fashion fairytale moment in a gold ballgown as she sang "Nessum Dorma," from Turandot. As Forbes pointed out, Aretha Franklin, whom Hudson portrays in the Liesl Tommy-directed film Respect, sang the same song in Italian in 1998.