"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis said of his wife in a statement on Twitter

Helen McCrory, Harry Potter Star, Dies at 52 After 'Heroic Battle with Cancer,' Says Husband Damian Lewis

Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has died. She was 52.

The British actress's husband, actor Damian Lewis, made the announcement on Twitter in a short and loving statement on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis, 50, said.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives," he continued. "She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory was born in 1968 in London and studied acting at the Drama Centre in the U.K. She frequently appeared on the British stage and TV.

She was initially cast as Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix but had to leave the project due to being pregnant. Director David Yates then cast her as Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films.

McCrory also had roles in Martin Scorsese's Hugo as Mama Jeanne, in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall as Claire Dowar, and played Polly Gray in the series Peaky Blinders.

Helen McCrory, Damian Lewis Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 Credit: Warner Bros./Everett

In 2006, she played Cherie Blair, a British lawyer and wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair in the Oscar-winning film The Queen starring Helen Mirren.

In July 2007, McCrory married Lewis after they met on the production of Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre in 2003, according to The Guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple has two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

McCrory told Woman's Weekly that meeting Lewis was love at first sight, saying, "He just made me laugh a lot. And still does."