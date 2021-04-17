Harry Potter's Tom Felton Honors Onscreen Mom Helen McCrory as More Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actress

Helen McCrory is being honored and remembered by those who knew the late television and movie actress.

Shortly after the British star's husband, Damian Lewis, announced she had died of cancer on Friday, many of McCrory's former costars paid tribute.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several Harry Potter costars honored McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films.

Tom Felton, who portrayed McCrory's onscreen son Draco Malfoy, wrote in an Instagram post, "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen."

The actor added, "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone. thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."

Jason Issacs reflected on McCrory's legacy in his own post, writing, "Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that any more...I know it."

"Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight," he added. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. xxx."

In a statement obtained by Metro, Harry Potter lead Daniel Radcliffe called the late actress one of the "coolest" people he had ever met.

"I truly couldn't believe this news when I heard it. Helen was one of the most incredible actors I got to work with on the Harry Potter films," his statement read. "She was effortlessly commanding and captivating as an actor, as well as being kind, generous and incredibly good fun as a person."

"Also, as it happens, she's one of the absolute coolest people I've ever met, in that I can't ever imagine her being flustered or nervous, she always seemed totally assured of who she was and what she was doing," Radcliffe, 31, added. "She was a supreme talent and a wonderful person and will be very greatly missed."

Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling also shared sweet sentiments about McCrory, tweeting, "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

McCrory also starred as Polly Gray in the series Peaky Blinders opposite Cillian Murphy, who mourned her death in a statement shared on social media.

"I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being," Murphy, 44, said. "She was also a gifted actor -- fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played."

"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal," he continued. "My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren honored the late star with a black-and-white photo, writing, "A great actress and a great person. this is so very very sad."

RELATED VIDEO: Helen McCrory, Harry Potter Star, Dies at 52 After 'Heroic Battle with Cancer,' Says Husband Damian Lewis

McCrory's husband made the announcement of her death in a short and loving statement on Twitter Friday.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis, 50, said.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives," he continued. "She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."