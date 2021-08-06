John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Miriam Shor and other cast members of Hedwig and the Angry Inch will reunite virtually on Aug. 9

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cast Including John Cameron Mitchell Will Reunite After 20 Years

The cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch is reuniting for the film's 20th anniversary!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek ahead of the reunion, costume designer Arianne Phillips says the movie "is at the center point of one of the most meaningful and sustainably creative experiences that keeps on going."

"The appreciation and love for Hedwig 20 years later is not lost on me," she added.

Phillips, who created the iconic costumes for the film, also shared a sneak peek at polaroids she took from the filming of the cult classic, including photographs of writer, director and star John Cameron Mitchell and Michael Pitt.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Michael Pitt (left) and John Cameron Mitchell on set of Hedwig and the Angry Inch | Credit: Courtesy Arianne Phillips

Mitchell, 58, will appear at the virtual anniversary reunion that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hosting on Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Joining Mitchell is Phillips, composer Stephen Trask, star Miriam Shor, cinematographer Frankie DeMarco and makeup artist Mike Potter.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch John Cameron Mitchell behind the scenes of Hedwig and the Angry Inch | Credit: Courtesy Arianne Phillips

The conversation, which will be hosted by Broadway singer Peppermint, will see the group reminiscing about Hedwig's lasting impact.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch began as an off-Broadway play in 1998 about a genderqueer East German rock singer who develops a relationship with a younger man, Tommy (Pitt), only to have Tommy plagiarize her songs.

The film follows Hedwig as she and her band, the Angry Inch, shadow Tommy's tour while also exploring Hedwig's past and gender identity.

In 2001, Mitchell reprised his role as Hedwig by writing and directing the movie version for which he won the best director prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch John Cameron Mitchell behidn the scenes of Hedwig and the Angry Inch | Credit: Courtesy Arianne Phillips

His performance was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a musical or comedy.