Heather Locklear Says First Wives Club Costar Wasn't at Fault for 'Gross' Onscreen Moment

The actress is clarifying her comments regarding a scene from The First Wives Club

Heather Locklear is clarifying comments she made regarding a "gross" moment filming The First Wives Club.

The actress, 58, appeared on the podcast Fake Doctors: Real Friends with Zach and Donald in which she recalled her costar James Naughton touching her breast for a scene in the 1996 film, which she said caught her by surprise.

"He doesn’t grab it. He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn’t say that in the script! I was like [gasps] and I'm so glad [the camera is] following his hand down because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can’t believe it and don’t do it again. Just one take and let's go," Locklear told cohosts Zach Braff and Donald Faison

A rep for Naughton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Heather Locklear and James Naughton in The First Wives Club Paramount Pictures

Naughton's rep told Yahoo Entertainment the moment was written in the script and provided a copy of the script's 1995 draft. In a statement to the outlet, his rep said, "James remembers shooting this scene as written in the script. He completely understands that Heather would have felt uncomfortable shooting this scene, as he felt uncomfortable as well."

Locklear clarified her comments on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Oh no, I didn’t mean James Naughton did anything wrong. The script called for him to touch my breast. I was surprised that he circled my areola. We had not discussed the scene prior to filming. To be clear, I was never upset with James, just surprised. Love you James."

The actress told Braff and Faison during the podcast that she was originally intended to film several scenes, but that her time onscreen had been shortened.

“There was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me and then the only scene that I had, I had no lines and one of the actors — we were at a funeral — and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast,” Locklear said. "And they showed that.”

The scene went further, with Locklear adding, “He actually touched more than that. It was kind of gross. So I just said, ‘Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?’ So it was creditless.”

The First Wives Club starred Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Smith and Stockard Channing.