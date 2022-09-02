Heath Ledger: Rarely Seen Portraits of Actor to Be Released as NFTs

The Heath Ledger Foundation will be taking a portion of the proceeds in the sale of never-before-seen photos of the late actor

By
Published on September 2, 2022 11:10 AM
Heath Ledger NFT
Photo: whats up NFT

Heath Ledger's memory lives on in a collection of newly released photos.

The late actor, who died in 2008 at age 28, is the subject of a fundraiser that contributes to a nonprofit set up in his honor. Fans can buy exclusive images of Ledger in support of the Heath Ledger Foundation, which helps Australian actors abroad.

The limited edition NFTs will feature intimate images and rarely seen portraits taken by Ben Watts, whose sister Naomi Watts dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004. Ben's photographs have been used in campaigns for brands like Polo Ralph Lauren and The Gap. He also contributes to editorial spreads in a wide variety of magazines. The photographer met Ledger through his sister.

The photos show Ledger skateboarding and doing handstands, in a shoot that is captioned: "Heath at LA River for Interview Magazine. He loved to skate and surf so the session became more of a fun day rather than a shoot."

Another photo from the day is called "No Permit," and tells the story of Ledger and Ben sneaking in to the photo location.

"Spontaneous moments at LA River," the caption reads. "Heath and Ben did not have a permit to be there and just 'found' a way in."

The late actor is also shown surfing, and kissing the head of a puppy in the preview images ahead of the sale.

Heath Ledger NFT

RELATED STORY: Julia Stiles Reflects on Working with Heath Ledger: 'He Wasn't Trying to Compete with Me'

Available September 14, 2022, winning bidders will receive a fine art print, signed by Ben — or an exclusive print magazine with the collected, never-before-seen photos — in addition to the NFT.

The Heath Ledger Foundation awards scholarships to emerging Australian actors, with past recipients including Bella Heathcote and Cody Fern. Recipients are awarded a cash prize, professional career training and support in Hollywood. Past judges have included Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Naomi Watts.

RELATED VIDEO Remembering Heath Ledger

Naomi paid tribute to former boyfriend Ledger on the 10-year anniversary of his death in 2018.

The actress shared a photo of the late actor, taken by Ben, on Instagram, calling him a "beautiful soul."

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit. #heathledger @wattsupphoto," Watts, 53, wrote at the time.

Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008 in his apartment. He was 28. A toxicology report revealed a fatal mix of prescription drugs in his system. Ledger was survived by his partner at the time, Williams, and his only child, Matilda (now 12).

