Remembering Heath Ledger's Life in Photos

From being a dad to earning two Oscar nods, see how the actor rose through Hollywood

By People Staff
Published on January 22, 2023 08:00 AM
01 of 13

Heath Ledger: Gone Too Soon

Heath Ledger
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"Heath Ledger was a courageous actor, and a great soul," James Schamus, CEO of Focus Features and producer of Brokeback Mountain, said of the star, who was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008, in New York City, at age 28. A year to the day later, Hollywood echoed that sentiment, honoring the actor with his second Oscar nomination (and ultimate win), this time for The Dark Knight.

02 of 13

Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

DARK SIDE
Warner Bros.

The Oscar nod came just after a Golden Globe win for his role as the psychotic joker in The Dark Knight, the sequel to 2005's Batman Begins. "It's the most fun I've had with a character and probably will ever have," Ledger said. For his mother, Sally Bell, the posthumous honor left her "bursting with pride," as she called it "such a fantastic and wonderful legacy for his daughter [Matilda]."

03 of 13

Heath Ledger's Early Career

CHASING A DREAM
Kobal/Wireimage

Ledger's rise on the screen started as a teen: At 16, he left his hometown of Perth, Australia, and headed to Sydney, where he appeared on the Aussie TV show Sweat and made his feature film debut in Blackrock. He then took the lead in the Fox series Roar (pictured), a warrior drama that filmed in Queensland and costarred Keri Russell.

04 of 13

Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You

HEARTTHROB STATUS
Kobal/Wireimage

Ledger landed his first Hollywood lead in 1999's 10 Things I Hate About You, opposite Julia Stiles. The teen comedy raked in more than $50 million, but Ledger admitted he was unhappy being labeled a heartthrob. "I was a young kid from Australia, and that was the only movie someone was willing to put me in, so what do you do?" he told the Houston Chronicle.

05 of 13

Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain

NEARLY GOLDEN
KIMBERLY FRENCH/FOCUS FEATURES

By the time he starred in 2005's Brokeback Mountain (pictured, with Jake Gyllenhaal), Ledger had already worked opposite Billy Bob Thornton (Monster's Ball) and Mel Gibson (The Patriot). In his Oscar-nominated role of Ennis Del Mar, director Ang Lee gushed to PEOPLE that Ledger's performance was reminiscent of "a young [Marlon] Brando."

06 of 13

Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain

JAKE'S WAY
EPA/CLAUDIO/Landov

"I would have been crazy to turn it down," Ledger (with his Brokeback costars Anne Hathaway and Gyllenhaal) told Entertainment Weekly of breaking barriers in the gay cowboy drama. "Any anxiety toward doing it was manufactured through the industry. It obviously wasn't as big a deal for us, because we did it."

07 of 13

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams

'SO PROUD'
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ledger (with Michelle Williams at the New York City premiere of Brokeback Mountain) called meeting the actress the turning point of his career. "I'm so proud," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2006. "I just fall deeper and deeper in love with both my girls." That second girl being the couple's daughter, Matilda, born on Oct. 28, 2005. "It's what I've always wanted," the self-proclaimed Mr. Mom said in 2006. "She's just adorable. A beautifully observant, wise little kid."

08 of 13

Heath Ledger's Oscar Nomination

michelle-williams-heath-ledger
Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams. Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Ledger kept a sense of humor despite losing out on Best Actor to Philip Seymour Hoffman at the 2006 Oscars. He once said, "I think that flattery is just as dangerous or destructive as criticism. I think it's all one thing."

09 of 13

Heath Ledger in New York City

Heath Ledger in NYC
James Devaney/WireImage

Ledger and Williams planted their family in Brooklyn, New York, where the actor easily blended with the locals. Ledger, who moved to Manhattan after the couple's split, was an unassuming fixture in his brownstone neighborhood, often spotted taking Matilda for walks, skateboarding or stopping by local restaurants.

10 of 13

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams' Split

CUTE AND CUTER
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ledger and Williams (at the 2007 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California) called it quits after three years together, just five months before his death. "It was rocky for a while," a source told PEOPLE. "They did what they could to make it work." Ledger later became a regular at New York City nightclubs and was even spotted with model Helena Christensen, but another source said he was "bummed" about the breakup.

11 of 13

Heath Ledger in I'm Not There

Heath Ledger
Justin GoffUK Press via Getty

In September 2007, Ledger traveled to the Venice Film Festival to promote his Bob Dylan biopic I'm Not There. Relating to the film, he said: "I feel like I live a kind of gypsy type lifestyle ... struggling with keeping consistency with a family life, a social life and a professional life."

12 of 13

Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Heath Ledger The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus
Parnassus Production/Kobal/Shutterstock

After the split, Ledger had been working often and had wrapped The Dark Knight. Just days before he was found dead in N.Y.C., he was spotted out in London, where he was dressed in a clown suit to film Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, and in street clothes chatting up the film crew. The film would be his last.

13 of 13

Heath Ledger Dies

'A TRAGIC LOSS'
Ramey

"I had such great hope for him," said former costar Mel Gibson, a fellow Australian. "He was just taking off and to lose his life at such a young age is a tragic loss."

Related Articles
10 Things I Hate About You - 1999
The Stars of '10 Things I Hate About You' : Where Are They Now?
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger Brokeback Mountain - 2005
'Brokeback Mountain' Director Recalls Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Clash of Styles' on Set
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Williams Rocks Ruffles at Golden Globes 2023 After Welcoming Second Baby with Thomas Kail
British actor Anthony Hopkins speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Anthony Hopkins' Life in Photos
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson's Life and Career in Photos
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Christopher Plummer
Remembering Christopher Plummer's Incredible Career in Photos
asd
Remembering Ray Liotta's Life in Photos, on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday
Brokeback Mountain
Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls 'Really Deep and Fun' Experience Making Brokeback Mountain with Heath Ledger
Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's Relationship Timeline
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Life and Career in Photos
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Denzel Washington Throwbacks
Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work
Kirk Douglas
From His Very First Role to His Final Hollywood Outing, the Story of Kirk Douglas' Life, in Pictures
Danny DeVito poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Wiener-Dog", during the Sundance Film Festival
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos