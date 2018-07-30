Heath Ledger's Dad Says He's 'Terribly Happy' Michelle Williams Married: 'It's Great'

Michelle Williams‘ new marriage has the stamp of a approval from a very special person.

Heath Ledger’s dad Kim spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend where he said the family was “terribly happy” about the actress’s recent marriage to musician Phil Elverum. “It’s great,” he added.

Williams, 37, had daughter Matilda, 12, with Ledger during their three-year relationship before he died of a drug overdose in January 2008.

“She’s very private and I don’t really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her],” Ledger’s father explained.

The actress appears on the latest cover of Vanity Fair where she confirms her marriage to Elverum, 40, for the first time. Williams and Elverum got married in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with a few friends and their daughters present. Elverum has a 3-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum now lives in Brooklyn with Williams and their daughters, and Williams said it vindicated her long search for love after Ledger died in 2008.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she recalled in the story.