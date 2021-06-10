"It’s really exciting as an actress to see how the script and illustrations come together on screen, Margot Robbie tells PEOPLE about working on Peter Rabbit 2

Hear Margot Robbie Voice Flopsy in the Hilarious First Look at Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

These rabbits will take their water sparkling!

The beloved Peter Rabbit is back on the big screen with a familiar face returning such as Margot Robbie's Flopsy in this PEOPLE exclusive first look at Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

In the clip, Peter and his friends sit in luxury as a waiter brings over sparkling and still water for them to drink. Amazed by the "fancy" water, Flopsy and Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki) dunk their heads for a taste.

"It's like drinking sand!" Flopsy gags.

Mopsy decides to drink the water anyway in the spirit of being "different," which seems to upset her stomach a little too much.

Robbie, 30, tells PEOPLE she is "really excited" to work on another animated movie, calling Flopsy "caring" when it comes to her makeshift bunny family.

peter rabbit 2: the runaway Credit: Courtesy Sony Pictures

"When working on an animated film, it's really exciting as an actress to see how the script and illustrations come together on screen," Robbie tells PEOPLE. "Every time I would record there was always a new animated element."

She continued, "I love how caring Flopsy is with her friends and family. She's also an independent bunny that likes to have a lot of fun, which means I get to too!"

In terms of what fans can expect from Peter Rabbit 2, the actress says the sequel will have all the hilarity and mischief expected from Peter Rabbit and more.

"Double the fun and double the trouble of the first Peter Rabbit. There's returning characters, along with a few new faces which heightens the mischief," Robbie says.

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Robbie also gushed about working alongside James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in the film.

"There's a particular kind of wild intelligence that comedic geniuses like James have - it's so fun to witness that in real life," she says.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway follows the lovable rogue Peter (Corden), Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and the rabbits who have become one big, makeshift family. However, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation, and decides to adventure out of the garden to find a place where his mischief is appreciated. When his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.