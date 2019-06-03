Hear Beyoncé as Nala in New Trailer for The Lion King: 'Come Home'

Beyoncé is making her mark in The Lion King.

The singer, 37, takes center stage in the latest trailer for the live-action Disney film in which she stars as Nala, Simba’s childhood best friend and future mate.

In the trailer, Nala attempts to convince Simba to return to their pride after Scar becomes their leader following the death of his brother and Simba’s father, Mufasa.

“Simba, you have to take your place as king. We need you,” Nala urges him. “Come home.”

The “Lemonade” singer stepped out on Saturday with her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to visit the “A Journey to the Pride Lands”-themed event inspired by her upcoming film.

In a series of photos on her Instagram, the superstar wowed fans with her gorgeous custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. The gold-sequenced catsuit was complete with an embellished bodice featuring the face of a lion, with massive feathers cascading over her shoulders as its mane.

Beyoncé as Nala in The Lion King Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Disney

The singer also shared a photo and video of Blue Ivy, enthusiastically and adorably singing along to “Circle of Life” while wearing a yellow gown and colorful headdress.

The pair were joined by Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the event, where they also looked stunning in their gorgeous outfits.

Projections show the new adaption of the 1994 animated classic having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend. Beyoncé is joined by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors in voicing the iconic characters in the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.