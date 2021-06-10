Hear Andrew Garfield Sing in Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directorial Debut Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garfield is showing off his singing chops!



On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for Tick, Tick…Boom!, based on late Rent creator Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical of the same name.



The clip begins with Garfield, who plays Larson in the film, singing about the ups and downs of the Bohemian lifestyle, while surrounded by friends. After taking a tumble into the arms of his pals, the trailer turns more contemplative, as a constant ticking can be heard in the background.



"Lately I've been hearing this sound. Like a 'tick, tick, tick.' Like a time bomb," Garfield says as the trailer continues. "The fuse has been lit. The clock counts down the seconds. The flame gets closer and closer and closer until, all at once, everything explodes."



The trailer also gives audiences their first look at the rest of the cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford.

Tick, Tick…Boom! Andrew Garfield | Credit: Netflix

Tick, Tick…Boom!, which is set to be released in the fall, tells the story of an aspiring composer living in New York City, who is in a race against time to create something extraordinary.

The film will also mark Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences," Miranda said in a previous statement about the project, according to Variety. "But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright."

jonathanlarson Jonathan Larson | Credit: Library of Congress

Larson is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical Rent. He died on Jan. 25, 1996, at the age of 35 on the morning of the musical's first preview off-Broadway.

For his work on Rent, Larson was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

The trailer was released just days after Miranda, 41, celebrated the premiere of the movie adaptation of his hit musical In The Heights.