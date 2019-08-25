Aladdin and Jasmine Duet on Original Song 'Desert Moon' in Deleted Scene from Disney Remake

Disney’s Aladdin live-action remake has one more surprise in store for fans.

PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a new duet between Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud’s Aladdin featured in a delete scene from the movie. The remake of the 1992 animated original hit theaters in May to blockbuster success, pulling in over $1 billion worldwide.

The deleted scene starts with Jasmine singing in her room as she looks at the shining moon up above, before it switches to Aladdin also looking up at the sky while in the desert.

“On a dark desert night you can look to the light / ‘Cause it’s shining there to find you,” Jasmine sings before the chorus comes in and Aladdin joins her.

“Desert moon light the way, till the dark turns to day / Like a lamp in the lonely night, bright and blue,” Aladdin and Jasmine sing together.

Composer Alan Menken tells PEOPLE, “So many of my lost gems find their way back into the spotlight; songs like ‘Human Again’ from Beauty and the Beast, ‘Proud of Your Boy’ from Aladdin, ‘If I Never Knew You’ from Pocahontas and ‘Shooting Star’ from Hercules.”

He continued, “Now a lost treasure from the Aladdin live-action movie, ‘Desert Moon’ has its moment. I’m so thrilled to be able to share this magical song with the world.”

Although the animated original was nominated for five Oscars and became an instant Disney classic, its reimagining three decades later has been lauded for the diversity of its cast and particularly for Will Smith’s comedic performance as Genie.

Aladdin will be available on Digital August 27 and Blu-ray September 10. The animated 1992 classic also joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection on 4K and Blu-ray September 10.