Hear Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Sing New Song from Their Upcoming Musical Annette

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard are pairing up as a singing duo in their latest project together.

The two actors feature in a newly released song, "So May We Start," from their upcoming musical Annette. Driver, 37, stars as Henry, a stand-up comedian, and Cotillard, 45, plays his wife, Ann, a world-famous opera singer.

The couple's glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born with a unique gift.

The musical film is directed by French director Leos Carax (Holy Motors) and features songs written by the Sparks brothers.

The soundtrack of the musical is a collection of songs co-written by Sparks and Carax and performed by Sparks and the cast of Annette, including Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg.

The film will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

"Every Leos Carax film is an event," Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, said in a statement in April. "And this one delivers on its promises. Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year."

On Friday, Ron Mael of Sparks told Entertainment Weekly, "We've been trying over the years to do a movie musical."

"We had worked briefly with Jacques Tati in the middle of the '70s and then we worked with Tim Burton in the early '90s," Ron said. "These projects only led to super disappointment. The fact that Annette has actually happened and is the opening night film at Cannes is absolutely surreal."

He continued, "We couldn't be more pleased. The cast is kind of ridiculous with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. I think people will be surprised because it's not a movie musical in the way that people conceive of a movie musical. Without sounding arrogant about it, I think it really is a new form for movie musicals. We're just so proud of it and the job that Leos Carax did."