HBO Max Rings in Movember by Seemingly Trolling Henry Cavill's Justice League Mustache Troubles

HBO Max seems to be poking fun at one of its own.

The new streaming platform curated a special list for Movember — a season where men are encouraged to grow a mustache during the month of November to raise awareness for men's health.

The list includes several titles that feature male characters sporting an array of facial hair, including Seth Rogen's new film An American Pickle, Gangs of New York starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis, as well as a few Ethan Hawke films.

But the streamer also snuck in Justice League, a clear nod to the controversy that surrounded the movie's reshoots when it came to Superman actor Henry Cavill. Comicbook.com noted its inclusion on Monday.

It all started when Cavill wrapped up filming on the 2o17 flick and grew an impressive mustache for his next role in Mission: Impossible 6. But when Warner Bros. needed Cavill back to shoot a few extra scenes for Justice League once Joss Whedon took over directing, Paramount blocked the studio's request for Cavill to shave his M:I mustache.

Thus began a hilarious and extensive storyline in which Cavill obeyed Paramount's instructions and refused to shave, filming the reshoots and forcing Warner Bros. to CGI his large mustache out. The result had fans and critics panning Cavill's clearly-altered look.

Image zoom Credit: Getty (2)

The actor even poked fun at the controversy in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible in Paris, joking that a team of people from both studios was forming a fleet of weapons to combat his mustache.

"Dear followers, it is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco. Pictured above, is not a set on MI6 but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as 'Henry Cavill's Moustache.' There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic 'stache. It is not a question of IF I should shave - it is a question of how can we possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us," he wrote next to a shot from set.