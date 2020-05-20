The Snyder Cut Is Real! HBO Max to Release Director's Cut of 2017's Justice League

The long-awaited director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League will be released next year

The Snyder cut will finally be released!

After years of fans clamoring for the director's cut of Justice League with the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut, HBO Max has finally answered the calls. Original director Zack Snyder announced the news on Wednesday, thanking fans for their relentless campaign.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

The movement grew in recent years and was even supported by the movie's stars, including Affleck and Gadot.

"I didn't know about it," Affleck told CinemaBlend earlier this year. "Zack was like, 'Hey, they are doing this thing.' And I said, 'Zack, I love you and I support you. However I can help you.'"

Affleck previously tweeter the hashtag back in November.

Gadot also posted the hashtag on Instagram that same day, alongside a black-and-white shot of her presumably in character.

The released version of the film drew criticism for its disjointed tone, with Whedon's reshoots leaning into his comedic roots while Snyder takes a more dramatic approach to his work.

It also featured the famous takes of Cavill playing Superman with his face digitally altered, as Paramount didn't let the actor shave off the mustache he had grown for his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise for the reshoots.