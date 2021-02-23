HBO Not Removing Woody Allen Films After Release of Docuseries About His Disputed Child Abuse

HBO Max will not remove Woody Allen films from its catalog following the premiere of the streamer's docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which addresses the allegation that the Oscar winner sexually abused his adopted daughter — an allegation that Allen has steadfastly denied.

Allen, 85, has six films available to stream on HBO Max: Broadway Danny Rose (1984), Radio Days (1987), September (1987), Another Woman (1988), Shadows and Fog (1991) and Scoop (2006). His ex-wife, Mia Farrow, appears in all but one of the movies.

"These titles will remain available in the library to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work," HBO said in a statement to The Wrap.

Allen v. Farrow, which premiered the first of four parts on Sunday, details the time Allen and Farrow, 76, spent together as their careers skyrocketed in the '70s before the director's revelation of his affair with one of Farrow's adopted daughters, Soon-Yi, whom he'd later go on to marry.

The docuseries also explores the longstanding allegation that Allen sexually abused his and Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan, which Allen has denied. No charges were ever brought.

After the first episode aired, Allen and Previn, 50, slammed the docuseries in a statement provided to multiple outlets. "These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for the couple said. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," the statement continued.

The statement went on to claim, "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."

"It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO — which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," the statement concluded.

In the docuseries, Dylan, the now-35-year-old adopted daughter of Farrow and then-boyfriend Allen, talks about her allegation that Allen sexually abused her as a child and about why she began speaking out again about it as an adult. The director has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from the actress. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Farrow says in the documentary that she's "scared" of how Allen could act in retribution, explaining, "A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of."

"So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he'll be on the attack again," she added. "He'll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made."

Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.