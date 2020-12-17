HBO Max Finally Launches on Roku Ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas Day Release

Good news for Roku users! HBO Max is finally available to use on the streaming device.

Several months after HBO Max launched, Roku announced that the streaming service is now available on their devices as of Thursday morning, where it will be available to subscribers at $15 per month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

HBO Max is home to a slew of original HBO content, including The Sopranos, Euphoria and Game of Thrones, as well as TV shows and movies from DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros.

Roku users can now install the HBO Max channel by searching for it in the Roku channel store, while users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices will see the channel update automatically to HBO Max.

Roku now joins Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Apple TV and Playstation 5 as services that offer HBO Max.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Reveals Euphoria Will Return for 2 New Episodes Ahead of Season 2: 'We Really Missed Them'

The news of Roku's inclusion of HBO's streaming service comes about after Warner Bros. announced it would be moving its entire 2021 film slate to a new release model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Warner Bros. movies will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously, where films will be available to view on the streaming service for 30 days before they are only shown exclusively in theaters ahead of their release on home media.

Films that fall under this new deal include December's Wonder Woman 1984 and April 2021's Mortal Kombat.

The move has not come without some backlash, however, as some filmmakers have criticized the decision. The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan recently told PEOPLE that the shift in gears for the major movie studio has "upset a lot of people."