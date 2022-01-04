HBO Max Fixes Emma Watson's Photo Mix-Up in Harry Potter Reunion Special, Plus Another Error

A major mix-up in HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special has been corrected.

When Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuted on New Year's day, fans were quick to spot how Emma Roberts was mistaken for Emma Watson when her childhood photo was accidentally featured in the reunion special.

As HBO Max revealed on Monday, that error no longer appears.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention," producers for the special said in a statement, per Deadline. "New version is up now."

But that wasn't the only flub HBO Max were forced to fix.

Fans also noticed that the special mistakenly swapped the names of Oliver Phelps and his twin brother, James, who together played identical Weasley pranksters George and Fred.

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Melfoy jokingly took credit for the mistake.

"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge 🤨🤣🤷🤪 It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion," Oliver captioned a screenshot of the error on Instagram, to which Felton replied: "It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts."

Watson, 31, reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and more beloved stars of the Harry Potter franchise in Return to Hogwarts, during which she revealed that she almost departed the role of Hermione Granger.

Emma Watson and Emma Roberts Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

The Little Women actress also admitted she once had a crush on Felton, 34, after a tutoring session in which they were told to draw a picture of what they thought God looked like.

"Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don't know how to say it, but I just fell in love with him," Watson recounted, admitting that she and the Draco Malfoy actor "love each other" but nothing romantic has ever happened between them.

"I was very protective of her," Felton said, noting their three-year age gap made her feel more like a little sister. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day."

Watson has since gone on to star in such films as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. She's also dedicated her time to activism, serving as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador and working with Time's Up on a workplace sexual harassment hotline.